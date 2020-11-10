  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Garmin (GRMN) President and CEO Clifton A Pemble Sold $1.2 million of Shares

November 10, 2020

President and CEO of Garmin (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Clifton A Pemble (insider trades) sold 10,093 shares of GRMN on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $120.13 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Garmin Ltd designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes hand-held, wrist-based, portable, fixed-mount, positioning system enabled and other navigation, communication and sensor-based products. Garmin Ltd has a market cap of $21.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.30 with a P/E ratio of 21.48 and P/S ratio of 5.58. The dividend yield of Garmin Ltd stocks is 2.07%. Garmin Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Garmin Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Clifton A Pemble sold 10,093 shares of GRMN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $120.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GRMN, click here

.

