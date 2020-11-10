  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wealth Architects, LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Invitae Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Roku Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: BSV -0.05% PG +1.65% CSCO +1.36% CMCSA +1.25% SHOP -1.87% AEG +3.68% SUB +0.12% BIV -0.15% IGSB -0.04% NVTA -2.67% NULC -0.61%

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Wealth Architects, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Invitae Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Roku Inc, eBay Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Architects, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wealth Architects, LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Architects, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+architects%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Architects, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 134,046 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 432,987 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  3. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 594,502 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  4. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 180,345 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 166,371 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,926 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,121 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap (NULC)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,319 shares as of .

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01. The stock is now traded at around $134.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 52,114 shares as of .

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $140.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,231 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,566 shares as of .

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,552 shares as of .

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $888.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 282 shares as of .

Added: Aegon NV (AEG)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Aegon NV by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $2.32 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $2.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,975 shares as of .

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 63.29%. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 26,787 shares as of .

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3040.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 1,708 shares as of .

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 28.9%. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $450.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 1,693 shares as of .

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 49.1%. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 4,141 shares as of .

Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 26.88%. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 3,166 shares as of .

Reduced: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 40.76%. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $387.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 625 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Architects, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealth Architects, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Architects, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Architects, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Architects, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)