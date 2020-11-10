Wealth Architects, LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Invitae Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Roku Inc

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Wealth Architects, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Invitae Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Roku Inc, eBay Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Architects, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wealth Architects, LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 134,046 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 432,987 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 594,502 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 180,345 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 166,371 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,926 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,121 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,319 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01. The stock is now traded at around $134.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 52,114 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $140.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,231 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,566 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,552 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $888.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 282 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Aegon NV by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $2.32 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $2.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,975 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 63.29%. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 26,787 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3040.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 1,708 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 28.9%. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $450.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 1,693 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 49.1%. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 4,141 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 26.88%. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 3,166 shares as of .

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 40.76%. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $387.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Wealth Architects, LLC still held 625 shares as of .