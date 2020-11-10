Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Apple Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Sells Legg Mason Inc, El Paso Electric Co, Gilead Sciences Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, Apple Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, sells Legg Mason Inc, El Paso Electric Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Taubman Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd owns 282 stocks with a total value of $802 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VAR, IMMU, TDOC, CLGX, SJM, ZM, IONS, CAG, CPB, TCOM, A, FDX, CRWD, EMR, WDAY, VEEV, MOBL, CDNS, CMI, COUP, TWLO, USFD, DOCU, EVH, ARE, TWTR, UBER, GM, NXPI, BR, AAWW, CMG, WM, WAB, SNPS, SBAC, O, PNC, NDAQ, SCHW, KNX, CTSH, CVLT, BHC, HCA, FINV, AMCR,

AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, STZ, EL, COST, FB, BA, DPZ, MSI, TMUS, AMZN, WMGI, CSCO, MDT, TJX, BIIB, CLX, GIS, WBA, REGN, VZ, DIS, SQ, ITW, JNJ, MCO, NSC, PG, WMT, PLD, T, ABT, AMT, BRK.B, CMCSA, HD, INTC, INTU, JPM, KR, MCD, MRK, NFLX, PFE, QCOM, TMO, EBAY, AVGO, NOW, MMM, AMD, APD, MO, AXP, AMGN, ADI, ADSK, TFC, BAC, BDX, BLK, BSX, BMY, CAT, CVX, CI, C, KO, CCI, DHR, DE, DLR, EXP, LLY, EQIX, XOM, HON, HRL, IBM, ISRG, LOW, NEM, ORCL, PPG, PEP, LIN, BKNG, PSA, ROP, SBUX, TGT, TXN, UNP, UPS, RTX, VRTX, ANTM, WFC, PM, DG, CHTR, IRWD, ABBV, ZTS, PYPL, PRSP, ATVI, AEE, AON, AMAT, ADM, ADP, BAX, CF, CNC, FIS, CME, CTXS, CL, COP, DXCM, DD, DUK, ECL, EW, EA, EXC, FISV, F, GE, GS, HAL, HUM, ILMN, ICE, IP, KSU, KMB, LKQ, LRCX, MGLN, MMC, MKC, MU, NOC, PXD, PGR, SLB, SHW, SYY, INVA, WEN, TRN, WEC, TECK, LULU, MELI, CBOE, KMI, PSX, BOX, GCP, DOW, CTVA, Reduced Positions: GILD, ADSW, ADBE, SGEN, TSM, ALXN, CRM, NVDA, CVS, DTE, SPGI, TSLA, BMRN, GPN, HDB, FRC, MDLZ, TRUP, ED, LHX, GDOT, CSX, STKL, SBNY, MD, PZZA, PPL, NEOG, MS, IDXX, HAIN, BLUE, BLMN, FRPT, QSR, CHWY, USB, TSCO, COF, SLM, ACAD, MMSI, HFC, HSY, EOG,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,725 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 64,972 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 121,197 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 92,943 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Facebook Inc (FB) - 108,952 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 64,420 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 88,200 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 80,796 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,270 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $387.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 85.43%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 161,602 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 60.95%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 59,886 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 121.89%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $367.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,179 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 246.41%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,293 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 70.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,506 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 161.99%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,898 shares as of .

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46.