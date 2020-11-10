Means Investment Co., Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK ETF TR, Sells Valero Energy Corp, State Street Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp

Investment company Means Investment Co., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK ETF TR, NextEra Energy Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Valero Energy Corp, State Street Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp, Aflac Inc, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Means Investment Co., Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Means Investment Co., Inc. owns 157 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, EFG, PINS, CRWD, ARWR, ROKU, QCOM, DHR, TGT, SQ, VBK,

SNOW, EFG, PINS, CRWD, ARWR, ROKU, QCOM, DHR, TGT, SQ, VBK, Added Positions: MSFT, BABA, AMZN, ARKG, NEE, MGK, ADBE, IHI, IPAY, MCD, DIS, JNJ, INTC, JPM, XBI, PG, FB, PRU, CRM, KO, IJR, BLK, GOOG, PEP, CVX, NOC, V, LRCX, NKE, CSCO, DOCU, VZ, WMT, JBLU, NOW, NVDA, UNH, MDLZ, ORCL, IBM, ABT, VNLA, BHB, IJS, AOM, MDT, STAG, GOOGL, NFLX, IBB, LOW, SBUX, MINT, MA, ZM, LMT, AMGN, UPS,

MSFT, BABA, AMZN, ARKG, NEE, MGK, ADBE, IHI, IPAY, MCD, DIS, JNJ, INTC, JPM, XBI, PG, FB, PRU, CRM, KO, IJR, BLK, GOOG, PEP, CVX, NOC, V, LRCX, NKE, CSCO, DOCU, VZ, WMT, JBLU, NOW, NVDA, UNH, MDLZ, ORCL, IBM, ABT, VNLA, BHB, IJS, AOM, MDT, STAG, GOOGL, NFLX, IBB, LOW, SBUX, MINT, MA, ZM, LMT, AMGN, UPS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PDI, PFE, IXUS, BRK.B, BP, FMB, T, UCO, WBA, HD, GS, MO, BAC, BMY, XHE, IVV, FDN, EES, SGH, GILD, F, NUE, XOM, MU, ES, GIS, MMM, SMH, QQQ, PJP, DXCM, EEM, PYPL, PBCT, PSX, JAZZ, CMCSA, TD, SO,

AAPL, PDI, PFE, IXUS, BRK.B, BP, FMB, T, UCO, WBA, HD, GS, MO, BAC, BMY, XHE, IVV, FDN, EES, SGH, GILD, F, NUE, XOM, MU, ES, GIS, MMM, SMH, QQQ, PJP, DXCM, EEM, PYPL, PBCT, PSX, JAZZ, CMCSA, TD, SO, Sold Out: VLO, STT, ZBRA, AFL, TOTL,

For the details of MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/means+investment+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 433,272 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 202,729 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,860 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,980 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.94% Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,704 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $233.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,049 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $94.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,372 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $124.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,447 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.21 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $43.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $213.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.94%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 100,980 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 68.34%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $266.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 25,621 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 84.38%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 43,087 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 300.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 87,020 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 323.23%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $450.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,582 shares as of .

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The sale prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57.

Means Investment Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.