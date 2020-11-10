  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

First Interstate Bank Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Honeywell International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: PFF -0.24% XLY -0.35% HON +2.53% PANW -3.73% ICE -0.22% ZTS -1.6% INMD +0.07% VBR +1.84% VBK -0.23% BABA -8.26% ADSK -5.86% OR -3.35%

Billings, MT, based Investment company First Interstate Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Honeywell International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Interstate Bank. As of 2020Q3, First Interstate Bank owns 103 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+interstate+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,762,758 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 202,125 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  3. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,540,292 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3969.36%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 720,537 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 166,695 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $202.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,360 shares as of .

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $242.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,276 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,071 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $162.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 3969.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 1,540,292 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $151.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,002 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK. Also check out:

1. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST INTERSTATE BANK keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)