First Interstate Bank Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Honeywell International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Billings, MT, based Investment company First Interstate Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Honeywell International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Interstate Bank. As of 2020Q3, First Interstate Bank owns 103 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,762,758 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 202,125 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,540,292 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3969.36% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 720,537 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 166,695 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $202.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,360 shares as of .

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $242.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,276 shares as of .

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,071 shares as of .

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $162.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 3969.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 1,540,292 shares as of .

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $151.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,002 shares as of .

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.