Colony Capital, Inc. Buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Paramount Group Inc

Investment company Colony Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, PS Business Parks Inc, Equinix Inc, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Paramount Group Inc, EastGroup Properties Inc, Invitation Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colony Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Colony Capital, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 99,800 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 174,500 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.90% PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) - 87,500 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.29% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 13,500 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.63% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 41,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 203.70%

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.65%. The holding were 99,800 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.22 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 297,000 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $60.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 203.70%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $230.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 174,500 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PS Business Parks Inc by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $116.18 and $141.12, with an estimated average price of $129.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 64.63%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $729.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Terreno Realty Corp by 286.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $61.58, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 655,000 shares as of .

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.79 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $137, with an estimated average price of $129.06.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $93.81, with an estimated average price of $90.06.

Colony Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.22.