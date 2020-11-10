Day & Ennis, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MBS ETF

Investment company Day & Ennis, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Day & Ennis, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Day & Ennis, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Day & Ennis, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/day+%26+ennis%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 75,194 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 120,730 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,749 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 81,165 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPIN) - 140,713 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 81,165 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 258,004 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 91,497 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,938 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,324 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 289.31%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 61,881 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $317.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.88%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $282.43, with an estimated average price of $255.19. The stock is now traded at around $268.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 17,435 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 172.82%. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $129.92, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $136.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,384 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 81,749 shares as of .

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,407 shares as of .