  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Day & Ennis, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MBS ETF

November 10, 2020 | About: MINT +0.02% IHI -1% IXN -1.84% IYG -0.19% PFF -0.24% IGSB -0.04% QUAL -0.17% GOVT -0.16% ESGU -0.25% JPST +0.05% BRK. +0%

Investment company Day & Ennis, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Day & Ennis, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Day & Ennis, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Day & Ennis, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/day+%26+ennis%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Day & Ennis, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 75,194 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 120,730 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,749 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 81,165 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPIN) - 140,713 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 81,165 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 258,004 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 91,497 shares as of .

New Purchase: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,938 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,324 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 289.31%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 61,881 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IHI)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $317.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IXN)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.88%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $282.43, with an estimated average price of $255.19. The stock is now traded at around $268.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 17,435 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IYG)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 172.82%. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $129.92, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $136.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,384 shares as of .

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 81,749 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,407 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Day & Ennis, LLC. Also check out:

1. Day & Ennis, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Day & Ennis, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Day & Ennis, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Day & Ennis, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)