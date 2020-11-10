  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hamel Associates, Inc. Buys Valmont Industries Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells BCE Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: ADP +0.69% VMI +3.37% CAT +0.87% CSCO +1.36%

Livingston, NJ, based Investment company Hamel Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Valmont Industries Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells BCE Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamel Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Hamel Associates, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamel+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,739 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  2. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 87,692 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 68,189 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,198 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,803 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.58 and $132.72, with an estimated average price of $122.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 16,530 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of .

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 334.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,886 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.. Also check out:

