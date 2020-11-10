Hamel Associates, Inc. Buys Valmont Industries Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells BCE Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Livingston, NJ, based Investment company Hamel Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Valmont Industries Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells BCE Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamel Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Hamel Associates, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,739 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 87,692 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 68,189 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,198 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,803 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.58 and $132.72, with an estimated average price of $122.9. The stock is now traded at around $159.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 16,530 shares as of .

Hamel Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of .

Hamel Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 334.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,886 shares as of .

Hamel Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.