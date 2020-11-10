Caas Capital Management Lp Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, First Solar Inc, Sells American Airlines Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, ONEOK Inc

Investment company Caas Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, First Solar Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, sells American Airlines Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, ONEOK Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caas Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Caas Capital Management Lp owns 371 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, FSLR, CZR, PENN, BABA, TWOU, SNOW, SYNH, ICE, RPAY, APPF, ADI, YUMC, ADT, USNA, NSC, MRK, MSFT, IGT, V, NSA, GOLD, FBC, C, AQUA, RVLV, TRTN, FOCS, GOCO, INTC, ITCI, RCUS, PPD, GOOGL, FRTA, FCEL, VCYT, DNOW, PRPL, CHWY, UFS, WFC, DISH, FE, MTCH, PYPL, QCOM, BURL, ADVM, OSMT, HMSY, SHOO, BX, CIEN, HTLD, MAT, PG, SLB, IIIV, REPL, VIST, KGC, PLT, NXPI, OPTN, PINS, IMAB, AMGN, GS, IBN, VMC, FWONA, KRNT, NTRA, SAFE, ACEL, ETTX, ADCT, AEM, BP, CSX, FDX, GEF, NFLX, ORCL, VOD, DAL, FNV, OMER, ZSAN, ATNX, RAPT, CNTG, ATHA, AIG, AMAT, CVX, FCX, NEM, STC, TSLA, NCLH, 0KB2, CALA, ROKU, EPRT, RNA, PMVC.U, LLY, CNK, VMW, PIRS, PRVL,
- Added Positions: KDP, BILL, BA, XOM, NKE, DIS, ZNTL, JPM, WDC, KC, MU, DVN, AZEK,
- Reduced Positions: COMM, JD, CHX, KWR, AM, WMG, DNLI, ARNC, ARCE, TXG, BV, HLNE, ABT, DOCU, NOW, MET, MNRL, CRNX, CBIO, LVS, GTH, CAT, TWTR, LYV, JNJ, TELA, FOUR, TH, VRM, EVLO, FUSN,
- Sold Out: AAL, TMUS, OKE, TME, PCG, WERN, X, YETI, EDIT, IR, VIRT, SAIC, MRTX, SPCE, TEAM, CDAY, ATHM, ATUS, TBIO, DKNG, CTLT, NLOK, SPT, APPN, COR, LXP, GH, ARGX, CRK, FND, BBIO, RRGB, SONO, API, YNDX, FOXF, BDX, NMIH, IIPR, AERI, ESNT, PPBI, STX, LEGN, CSCO, MLAB, CXP, BRP, ATHX, CCC, CSPR, AMD, OXY, SRC, CF, COST, OSUR, PASG, BIIB, LPTX, EVFM, KIDS, CURO, ELAN, PLMR, DADA, CSII, RCM, BKI, TMDX, HCAT, EGHT, SBUX, XLNX, CCXI, ISEE, BOMN, ALEC, CSTL, ONEM, CALT, GDXJ, SAM, EXAS, PBR, REGN, GWPH, SALT, LILAK, COE, LBRT, MGTA, IDYA, APRE, ORIC, LYRA, VALE, PFE, CGC, KHC, XERS,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 707,500 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,500,000 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,200,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,345,337 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 607.96%
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 239,770 shares as of .New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 588,967 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $266.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 146,500 shares as of .New Purchase: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,230,460 shares as of .Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 607.96%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 3,345,337 shares as of .Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 345.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $94.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,668 shares as of .Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 860.28%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $187.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,708 shares as of .Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 105.66%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 192,000 shares as of .Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 405.05%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .Added: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 169.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 67,331 shares as of .Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $41.94 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $44.28.
