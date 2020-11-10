Summit Rock Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Convertible Bond

New York, NY, based Investment company Summit Rock Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Convertible Bond during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Rock Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Rock Advisors, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 1,706,039 shares, 42.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,025,149 shares, 37.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
- ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 314,373 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.69%
- ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 497,312 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 34,776 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio.
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $59.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.86%. The holding were 1,706,039 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 497,312 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.Sold Out: iShares Convertible Bond (ICVT)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The sale prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94.
