Summit Rock Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Convertible Bond

November 10, 2020 | About: IUSV +1.57% GOVT -0.16% VOO -0.13% ICVT -2.04%

New York, NY, based Investment company Summit Rock Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Convertible Bond during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Rock Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Rock Advisors, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 1,706,039 shares, 42.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,025,149 shares, 37.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 314,373 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.69%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 497,312 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 34,776 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $59.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.86%. The holding were 1,706,039 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 497,312 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Sold Out: iShares Convertible Bond (ICVT)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The sale prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

