WestRock Recognized for Excellence in Merchandising Displays

WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized at the Path to Purchase Design of the Times Awards with six awards for excellence in merchandising solutions, including two platinum awards, the most of any entrant.

WestRock receives 6 Awards at annual Design of the Times Competition, including 2 Platinum Awards for Best Shopper Experience and Best Shopping Solution (Photo: Business Wire)











Coca-Cola 4x4 Iconic Permanent Endcap for The Coca-Cola Company – Platinum, Best Shopper Experience







Colgate® Target Optic White Advanced Endcap for Colgate Global Design & Colgate Palmolive – Platinum, Best Shopping Solution







Coca-Cola Gingerbread Brand Wall for Swire Coca-Cola – Finalist, Best Collaborative Program (Retailer-Manufacturer)







GLEEM Pallet Display for Procter & Gamble – Finalist, Best Brand Building Program







Native Bathtub Endcap for Native Cos – Finalist, Best Merchandising Solution











Walmart Monster Jam Launch Dump Bin for Spin Master Ltd – Finalist, Best Sales Driving Solution (Entered By Saatchi & Saatchi X; Produced by WestRock)







The Coca-Cola 4x4 Iconic Permanent Endcap produced for The Coca-Cola Company received a platinum award for Best Shopper Experience. This award celebrates the program that most effectively enhances the shopper experience by providing entertainment, visual enhancements, navigational assistance or other physical improvements to the retail environment.The Colgate® Target Optic White Advanced Endcap produced for Colgate Global Design & Colgate Palmolive received a platinum award for Best Shopping Solution. This award celebrates the program that most effectively delivers a tool that simplifies, quickens or otherwise improves the act of shopping.“The WestRock Merchandising Displays team consistently delivers insights-led, shopper-centric solutions that provide true value for our customers,” said Rick Parris, senior vice president of Merchandising Displays, WestRock. “I am grateful to the Path to Purchase Institute for recognizing our work and proud of our team members for their continued excellence in designing and executing innovative merchandising solutions.”A complete list of the awards is included below, and images can be viewed [url="]here[/url].WestRock, a leading provider of merchandising displays in North America, offers differentiated in-store solutions that optimize the effectiveness and efficiency of top retailers and brand marketers’ promotional supply chains.The Design of the Times competition recognizes the role of in-store displays and digital activations on successful shopper marketing initiatives. The competition is sponsored by the Path to Purchase Institute, a global member community that champions shopper-centric thinking and practice that help define the ongoing evolution of consumer marketing and the overall shopping experience.WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at [url="]www.westrock.com[/url].

