SRAX to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, November 16, 2020

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies, is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results at 9:00 a.m. PT on November 16, 2020.SRAX's Founder and CEO, Christopher Miglino, and CFO, Michael Malone, will provide an operational and financial summary of the third quarter of 2020.To access the live webcast and presentation, please register here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fzoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_Hj1BLJk9Rma0d-g4ZfBbVg[/url]The webcast will be available on [url="]srax.com[/url] for at least 90 days. To dial-in to the conference call, please call US: +1 669 900 6833. Webinar ID: 942 4818 0377.SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, [url="]Sequire[/url], companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit [url="]srax.com[/url].This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006095/en/