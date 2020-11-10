Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV Wins the 2020 Business in Vancouver BC CEO Award in the Large Company Category

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, is pleased to announce Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV has won the 2020 Business in Vancouver (BIV) BC CEO Award in the Large Company Category.Sparked from a passion for the democratization of content, Shahrzad Rafati founded BBTV in 2005 at the onset of the digital video revolution and the company has now grown into a leading global media tech company. With a deep-rooted foundation in scalable solutions and digital video, BBTV is the second largest video property worldwide with more than 40 billion monthly views, across 596 million unique viewers*. From large multi-billion dollar content owners to on-line video creators participating in the ‘gig economy’, the BBTV platform powers thousands of content creators, helping them enhance views performance and unlock the value of their content.“I am very proud of the BBTV team as we have collectively built a purpose driven company that helps content creators of all sizes and genres be more successful digitally,” said Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV. “Its tremendously fulfilling for our team to know that the BBTV platform delivers every day for thousands of content owners. It is our passion to continue to build the very best tools and services that continue to delight our content owner partners and empower them to focus on building more compelling content!”In addition to building a successful company that has experienced outstanding organic growth, Shahrzad Rafati, Founder & CEO, BBTV has led the BBTV team to build a quadruple bottom line business that measures success not only on financial performance but also on people, social, and environmental KPIs. Shahrzad actively pursues ways to encourage social change and is a champion for equality in all forms, and is passionate about job creation, education, advancing opportunities for women and climate action.For more information visit [url="]www.bbtv.com[/url].BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. BBTV is an enabling platform with a stated mission of advancing the world through the democratization of content. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In June 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with 596 million globally, who consumed more than 54 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies.* [url="]www.bbtv.com[/url]*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore contained in Comscore’s “Top 12 Countries = June 2020 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend - Multi-Platform - Top 100 Video Properties Report”.BBTV-C

