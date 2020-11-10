  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

U.S. Bank simplifies accounts payable, digitally transforms invoice-to-pay process with AP OptimizerTM

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:USB -0.05%


U.S. Bank has introduced [url="]AP+Optimizer[/url], a digital tool that simplifies and transforms invoice processing and payments for businesses within a single system. Additionally, organizations can reduce costs, create rebate opportunity and better manage working capital.



“AP Optimizer is a big win for our customers and is part of our strategy to provide an integrated offering to manage Accounts Payables,” said Jeff Jones, head of Corporate Payment and Treasury Solutions for U.S. Bank. “Our customers will have the ability to transform workflows and payments to a digital solution with improved visibility, embedded security and fraud mitigation tools.”



AP Optimizer connects businesses to the established Bottomline Paymode-X network of 425,000 suppliers. Businesses can start paying suppliers in the network immediately upon implementation. And, by integrating with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms, customers can quickly eliminate costly manual processes through the migration to electronic payment methods like virtual cards, ACH, and wires while also having an opportunity to earn rebates.



“The combination of connecting our organization with a large B2B electronic payment network, and the ability to have an integrated payables solution offering both virtual pay and ACH leveraging our existing ERP system, made AP Optimizer the obvious solution for us,” said Mitchell Watson, vice president and CFO of Carson Tahoe Health, which participated in a pilot of AP Optimizer and will soon be fully implemented. “Not only will we see the benefit of eliminating our paper processes, but U.S. Bank will handle the heavy lifting for us with vendor outreach and enrollment. And, we gained peace of mind from built-in fraud protection delivered by a trusted bank partner.”



About U.S. Bank



U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at [url="]www.usbank.com[/url] or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005183/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)