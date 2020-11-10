  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Amedisys to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

November 10, 2020 | About: AMED -2.39%

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED), one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentation, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With 21,000 employees in 516 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com

Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations
855.259.2046
[email protected]

