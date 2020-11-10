SoCalGas Joins United Way of Greater LA for First-Ever Virtual HomeWalk, Encourages All Angelenos to Sign Up and Support the Walk to End Homelessness

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) will join the United Way of Greater Los Angeles for the first-ever virtual HomeWalk – 5k Family Run/Walk/Ride to End Homelessness. SoCalGas employees, their families and business partners have participated in the annual HomeWalk event every year since its inception in 2007 and have raised over $2 million in total. In 2019, SoCalGas had over 1,500 registered participants and raised nearly $250,000 for the effort to end homelessness in Los Angeles County. SoCalGas and United Way of Greater LA encourage all to join in on Saturday, November 14 for the virtual event. Participants can walk, run or ride the 5K any time that day in their own neighborhoods or a location of their choice, and share photos and videos of their participation on social media using #HomeWalkatHome. A link to the registration page is located at HomeWalkLA.org.

"The pandemic has magnified inequities in our communities, and it is crucial that we support those who are struggling—even though this year we will not be able to walk physically side by side," said Sandra Hrna, vice president of human resources & diversity and inclusion at SoCalGas and board member at United Way of Greater LA. "Please sign up, walk the 5K wherever and whenever you choose, and donate to be a part of the effort to end homelessness via HomeWalk. Those struggling against homelessness need you now more than ever."

"There were already far too many people experiencing homelessness prior to the start of the pandemic which has only further exacerbated the need for safe and affordable housing. Now more than ever, our most vulnerable neighbors, especially seniors and those suffering from severe chronic health conditions, are at even greater risk of exposure and death," Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles said. "We are grateful for the support of SoCalGas and the many families who will join us as we gather together while apart to power the solutions bringing everyone in to end homelessness."

"With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating homelessness -- essentially creating a crisis within a crisis -- we all need to do everything we can to help our most vulnerable neighbors," said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. "With HomeWalk at Home, people from all walks of life are not only standing up but stepping forward to tackle the moral crisis of our time. Thank you to SoCalGas and all other sponsors for shining a light on this issue and working together to find solutions."

According to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, homelessness starts rising when the median rent in a region exceeds 22% of median income and rises even more sharply at 32%. In Los Angeles, the median rent is 46.1% of median income. Nearly one-third of Los Angeles renter households pay more than half of their income on housing and nearly 600,000 county residents spend 90% or more of their income on housing.

Since 2007, HomeWalk has brought together more than 125,000 people from across Los Angeles County and raised over $9.5 million that has helped move over 20,000 people into homes.

SoCalGas and United Way of Greater LA encourage everyone to join in on Saturday, November 14 for the virtual HomeWalk. Participants can spend the day doing their own 5K run, walk or ride and can share photos and videos of their participation on social media using #HomeWalkatHome. Participants are asked to be back at home by 5 p.m. for a virtual program including live entertainment with the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, players, LA Rams coach Sean McVay, remarks from top sponsors including SoCalGas, heartfelt stories from formerly homeless neighbors and much more.

Those who are interested can sign up and find more information at HomewalkLA.org.

About United Way of Greater Los Angeles and EVERYONE IN:

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce; housing our homeless neighbors; and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change.

Powered by United Way of Greater Los Angeles, EVERYONE IN is a countywide initiative bringing together leaders and voices across L.A. County to keep the best solutions to end homelessness moving forward by creating ways for the public to get involved; tracking, measuring and sharing progress; and lifting up successes and celebrating wins. For more information, visit HomewalkLA.org, UnitedWayLA.org and EveryoneInLA.org or follow United Way of Greater Los Angeles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter via @LAUnitedWay, #HomeWalk, and #EVERYONEIN.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90% of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45% of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America , delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20% of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable gas by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

