  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Fourth Wave Energy Inc. Shareholder Update on Solar Roof Acquisition

November 10, 2020 | About: OTCPK:FWAV +20% OTCPK:FWAV +20%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Wave Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: FWAV) ("Fourth Wave" or the "Company"), a San Jose-based climate solutions company, is currently raising capital for operations and for the closing of the recently announced potential acquisition of Desol Power tiles. (www.desolpowertiles.com).

If the acquisition is completed, the company plans to manufacture, market and distribute throughout North America solar tile roofs designed by DeSol Power Tiles. We have actively targeted sales and marketing teams with access to builders, roofers, solar installers and developers throughout the USA to act as our sales agents.

The DeSol Power Tile system is easily installed by local contractors, roofers and developers. Due to this ease of installation the company plans to scale quickly and effectively with the additional marketing via the agents and online avenues.

The DeSol Power Tile system Actual Roof Above

The company has been exploring other manufacturing options to help increase the margins in the product and are confident over time and with scale can decrease the costs as much as 30 - 40%. The Company also believes that the new US government shift will help increase the subsidies and general benefits of moving to solar power throughout the United States.

Residential and commercial buildings create approximately 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions and have become a major target of climate activists on the path to a low or zero carbon future. The US has approximately 80 million homes and only about 3% have been converted to solar powered clean energy.

The DeSol Tile was developed and patented in the United States by a Belgium based solar engineer in response to the growing need for an ascetically pleasing solar roofing option.

Company Contact:

Fourth Wave Energy
Phone: 408-213-8874
www.fourthwaveenergy.com
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-wave-energy-inc-shareholder-update-on-solar-roof-acquisition-301170202.html

SOURCE Fourth Wave Energy, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)