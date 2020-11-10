Rexford Industrial Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 2.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that its operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. (the "operating partnership"), has priced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.125% senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 99.211% of the principal amount and will mature on December 1, 2030. The offering is expected to settle on November 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund future acquisitions, fund development or redevelopment activities and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, US Bancorp, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers; Capital One Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Truist Securities acted as senior co-managers and Stifel, Regions Securities LLC and Roberts & Ryan acted as co-managers of this offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company and the operating partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and related prospectus for this offering can be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, telephone collect at (212) 834-4533; BofA Securities, Inc. NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email [email protected]; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, or by calling 877-558-2607.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns interests in 233 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For example, the fact that the offering described above has priced may imply that the offering will close, but the closing is subject to conditions customary in transactions of this type and the closing may be delayed or may not occur at all. For a further discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

