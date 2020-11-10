  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Forbes Names Parsons a World's Best Employer

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:PSN +2.44%

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 10, 2020

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has recognized Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) as one of the World's Best Employers in 2020. The final list is composed of 750 multinational and large corporations headquartered in 45 countries. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile their fourth-annual list of the World's Best Employers; this year is Parsons' first inclusion.

"Every day, we strive to exceed the expectations of our employees, customers, and shareholders," said Chuck Harrington, chief executive officer of Parsons. "At Parsons, our people are our most strategic asset. We seek to continue ensuring that all employees remain safe, engaged, and included. Greater diversity of thought, background, perspective, culture, gender, race, and generation is critical to driving performance and delivering a better world."

Forbes surveyed 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from June to July, and participants rated their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. They were also asked to rate their satisfaction with their employers' COVID-19 responses and score their employers on perception, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.

Parsons successfully transitioned 90% of its global workforce to remote working during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, offered child-care assistance to U.S. employees, and provided personal protective equipment (PPE) equipment for employees on the front lines of our customer's critical missions. The pandemic also amplified the company's hot-bed of innovation, resulting in an integrated, touchless health monitoring system called DetectWise™; a wildfire mitigation platform named GridArmor™ that can be used to help predict the next hot spot; and a joint all-domain command and control solution, named Talas™, being used by the Department of Defense to better protect our nation's warfighters.

To learn more about joining the Parsons team, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/careers/

About Parsons:
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-names-parsons-a-worlds-best-employer-301170142.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


