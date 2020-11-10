  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Agco Corp (AGCO) Sr. VP and CFO Andrew H Beck Sold $1.9 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: AGCO -0.49%

Sr. VP and CFO of Agco Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew H Beck (insider trades) sold 21,395 shares of AGCO on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $89.76 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

AGCO Corp is a Georgia-based company which manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts in various parts of the country. It sells a full range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, among others. AGCO Corp has a market cap of $6.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.56 with a P/E ratio of 33.18 and P/S ratio of 0.76. The dividend yield of AGCO Corp stocks is 0.70%. AGCO Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AGCO Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Sr. VP and CFO Andrew H Beck sold 21,395 shares of AGCO stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $89.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Gen. Mgr. North America Robert B Crain sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $90.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AGCO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)