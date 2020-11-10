Agco Corp (AGCO) Sr. VP and CFO Andrew H Beck Sold $1.9 million of Shares

Sr. VP and CFO of Agco Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew H Beck (insider trades) sold 21,395 shares of AGCO on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $89.76 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

AGCO Corp is a Georgia-based company which manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts in various parts of the country. It sells a full range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, among others. AGCO Corp has a market cap of $6.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.56 with a P/E ratio of 33.18 and P/S ratio of 0.76. The dividend yield of AGCO Corp stocks is 0.70%. AGCO Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AGCO Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Gen. Mgr. North America Robert B Crain sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $90.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.09% since.

