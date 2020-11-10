Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $79,787 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 5,871 shares of GBDC on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $13.59 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $79,787.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.77 . The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 8.76%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 5,871 shares of GBDC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $13.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $13.33. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.

CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $12.95. The price of the stock has increased by 6.33% since.

CEO David Golub bought 30,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $12.64. The price of the stock has increased by 8.94% since.

CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $12.93. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 5,871 shares of GBDC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $13.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 10,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $13.33. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $12.95. The price of the stock has increased by 6.33% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 30,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $12.64. The price of the stock has increased by 8.94% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 20,000 shares of GBDC stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $12.93. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.

