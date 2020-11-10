  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) President & COO Lee C Banks Sold $1.8 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: PH +3.31%

President & COO of Parker Hannifin Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee C Banks (insider trades) sold 7,434 shares of PH on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $237.52 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Parker Hannifin Corp is a diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates in two reportable business segments namely Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. Parker Hannifin Corp has a market cap of $33.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $261.83 with a P/E ratio of 28.64 and P/S ratio of 2.53. The dividend yield of Parker Hannifin Corp stocks is 1.35%. Parker Hannifin Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Parker Hannifin Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Thomas L Williams sold 7,357 shares of PH stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $237.23. The price of the stock has increased by 10.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP & President- Motion Sys. Gr Jennifer A Parmentier sold 5,924 shares of PH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $249.2. The price of the stock has increased by 5.07% since.
  • VP, Pres-Fluid Connectors Andrew D Ross sold 7,310 shares of PH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $246.58. The price of the stock has increased by 6.18% since.
  • VP, President - Filtration Grp Robert W Malone sold 5,967 shares of PH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $244.82. The price of the stock has increased by 6.95% since.
  • EVP - HR & External Affairs Mark J Hart sold 3,849 shares of PH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $254.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.
  • VP & Pres -Instrumentation Grp William R Bowman sold 4,688 shares of PH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $247.24. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.

