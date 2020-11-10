Chemed Corp (CHE) president and CEO Kevin J Mcnamara Sold $1.9 million of Shares

president and CEO of Chemed Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin J Mcnamara (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of CHE on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $485.13 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Chemed Corp through its subsidiaries, provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers and also plumbing and drain cleaning services. Chemed Corp has a market cap of $7.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $480.60 with a P/E ratio of 29.16 and P/S ratio of 3.80. The dividend yield of Chemed Corp stocks is 0.27%. Chemed Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Chemed Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

president and CEO Kevin J Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of CHE stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $499.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

executive vice president Spencer S Lee sold 2,153 shares of CHE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $506.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.2% since.

vice president and controller Michael D Witzeman sold 1,000 shares of CHE stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $514.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.63% since.

Executive Vice President Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 7,527 shares of CHE stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $490.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.05% since.

