Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery Sold $4 million of Shares

EVP Global Business Strategy of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Montgomery (insider trades) sold 41,000 shares of TPX on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $97.66 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $4.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.00 with a P/E ratio of 19.03 and P/S ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Global Operations Scott Vollet sold 4,474 shares of TPX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has decreased by 11% since.

Director John Heil sold 5,500 shares of TPX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $97.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.54% since.

EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery sold 41,000 shares of TPX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $97.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPX, click here