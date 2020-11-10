Rapid7 Inc (RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski Sold $3.1 million of Shares

CFO of Rapid7 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Kalowski (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of RPD on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $68.13 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Rapid7 Inc is a provider of security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an active approach to cyber security. Rapid7 Inc has a market cap of $3.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.52 with and P/S ratio of 8.47. Rapid7 Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Rapid7 Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas E Schodorf sold 625 shares of RPD stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $66.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.1% since.

