Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $789,789 of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: MRNA -2.17%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $71.5 a share. The total sale was $789,789.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $30.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.05 with and P/S ratio of 118.82. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $71.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.36% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $70.09. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,893 shares of MRNA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $68.02. The price of the stock has increased by 11.81% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $68.36. The price of the stock has increased by 11.25% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $68.56. The price of the stock has increased by 10.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $77.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.45% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $67.39. The price of the stock has increased by 12.85% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $67.17. The price of the stock has increased by 13.22% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

