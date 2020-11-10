Albemarle Corp (ALB) EVP, Chief Admin Officer Karen G Narwold Sold $3 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karen G Narwold (insider trades) sold 24,859 shares of ALB on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $118.69 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Albemarle Corp is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of engineered specialty chemicals. It provides services to end markets including petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants and pharmaceuticals. Albemarle Corp has a market cap of $12.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.93 with a P/E ratio of 32.95 and P/S ratio of 3.87. The dividend yield of Albemarle Corp stocks is 1.28%. Albemarle Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Albemarle Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Albemarle Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Scott Tozier sold 34,883 shares of ALB stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $111.22. The price of the stock has increased by 6.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

