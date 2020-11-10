Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown Sold $4.6 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Q Brown (insider trades) sold 27,888 shares of MSI on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $164.32 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Motorola Solutions Inc is a communications equipment manufacturer. It provides communications infrastructure, devices such as two-way portable radios, and an array of communications network management and support services. Motorola Solutions Inc has a market cap of $28.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $166.80 with a P/E ratio of 37.32 and P/S ratio of 3.88. The dividend yield of Motorola Solutions Inc stocks is 1.51%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown sold 27,890 shares of MSI stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $164.54. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.

Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown sold 120,000 shares of MSI stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $164.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP and CAO Daniel G Pekofske sold 2,694 shares of MSI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $163.37. The price of the stock has increased by 2.1% since.

EVP, GC & Chief Admin Officer Mark S. Hacker sold 60,160 shares of MSI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $162. The price of the stock has increased by 2.96% since.

