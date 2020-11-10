Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) President and CEO David S Chernow Sold $2.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Select Medical Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David S Chernow (insider trades) sold 111,640 shares of SEM on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $25 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Select Medical Holdings Corp provides long term acute care hospital services and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospital care which requires extended recovery time with medical services. Select Medical Holdings Corp has a market cap of $3.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.65 with a P/E ratio of 16.13 and P/S ratio of 0.61. Select Medical Holdings Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Select Medical Holdings Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President Scott A Romberger sold 10,000 shares of SEM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $25.14. The price of the stock has increased by 2.03% since.

Vice President, Compliance Robert G. Jr Breighner sold 5,035 shares of SEM stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $21.76. The price of the stock has increased by 17.88% since.

