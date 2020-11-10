Lennox International Inc (LII) EVP, President & COO RHC Douglas L Young Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, President & COO RHC of Lennox International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas L Young (insider trades) sold 4,742 shares of LII on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $313.21 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc has a market cap of $11.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $294.32 with a P/E ratio of 31.71 and P/S ratio of 3.17. The dividend yield of Lennox International Inc stocks is 1.04%. Lennox International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Lennox International Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of LII stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $284.76. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, President & COO RHC Douglas L Young sold 4,742 shares of LII stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $313.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.03% since.

EVP, President and COO, WWR Gary S Bedard sold 586 shares of LII stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $313.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.03% since.

EVP, President and COO, WWR Gary S Bedard sold 459 shares of LII stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $296.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.67% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of LII stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $298.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.32% since.

