Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach Sold $2.3 million of Shares

Sleep Number Corp offer consumers with individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of SLEEP NUMBER beds and bedding accessories. Sleep Number Corp has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.81 with a P/E ratio of 17.83 and P/S ratio of 1.04. Sleep Number Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sleep Number Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sleep Number Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 32,148 shares of SNBR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $71.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.4% since.

President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of SNBR stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $66.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO David R Callen sold 4,178 shares of SNBR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $71.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Kathleen L Nedorostek sold 800 shares of SNBR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $63.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

Director Stephen L Jr Gulis sold 9,902 shares of SNBR stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $64.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.8% since.

SVP & CIO Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 1,305 shares of SNBR stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

Director Brenda J Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of SNBR stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $61.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

SVP & CIO Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of SNBR stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

