  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach Sold $2.3 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: SNBR +1.95%

President and CEO of Sleep Number Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shelly Radue Ibach (insider trades) sold 32,148 shares of SNBR on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $71.7 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Sleep Number Corp offer consumers with individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of SLEEP NUMBER beds and bedding accessories. Sleep Number Corp has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.81 with a P/E ratio of 17.83 and P/S ratio of 1.04. Sleep Number Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sleep Number Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sleep Number Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 32,148 shares of SNBR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $71.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.4% since.
  • President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of SNBR stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $66.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO David R Callen sold 4,178 shares of SNBR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $71.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Kathleen L Nedorostek sold 800 shares of SNBR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $63.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.
  • Director Stephen L Jr Gulis sold 9,902 shares of SNBR stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $64.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.8% since.
  • SVP & CIO Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 1,305 shares of SNBR stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.
  • Director Brenda J Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of SNBR stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $61.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.
  • SVP & CIO Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of SNBR stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SNBR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)