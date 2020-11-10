  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Parsons Corp (PSN) CFO George L. Ball Bought $605,000 of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: PSN +2.44%

CFO of Parsons Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George L. Ball (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of PSN on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $30.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $605,000.

Parsons Corp has a market cap of $3.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.27 with a P/E ratio of 35.85 and P/S ratio of 0.83.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO George L. Ball bought 20,000 shares of PSN stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $30.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.68% since.

