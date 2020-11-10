  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sold $1.1 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: MPWR -2.23%

CFO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Theodore Blegen (insider trades) sold 3,169 shares of MPWR on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $333.51 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $13.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $309.76 with a P/E ratio of 94.13 and P/S ratio of 18.62. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,169 shares of MPWR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $333.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.12% since.
  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,534 shares of MPWR stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $315.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 5,377 shares of MPWR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $333.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.12% since.
  • Pres. of MPS Asia Operations Deming Xiao sold 8,338 shares of MPWR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $344.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.96% since.
  • VP & General Counsel Saria Tseng sold 4,441 shares of MPWR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $333.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.12% since.
  • Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of MPWR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $326.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.08% since.
  • Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing Maurice Sciammas sold 20,000 shares of MPWR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $315.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MPWR, click here

.

