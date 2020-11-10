  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Service Corp International (SCI) Sr.VP& COO Sumner J Waring Iii Sold $2.3 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: SCI -0.36%

Sr.VP& COO of Service Corp International (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sumner J Waring Iii (insider trades) sold 46,340 shares of SCI on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $50.11 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Service Corp International is a personal services company that provides funeral and cemetery services. It derives its revenue from its funeral locations, while the cemetery division also generates a significant amount of total income. Service Corp International has a market cap of $8.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.14 with a P/E ratio of 19.26 and P/S ratio of 2.62. The dividend yield of Service Corp International stocks is 1.53%. Service Corp International had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Service Corp International the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Service Corp International. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr.VP& COO Sumner J Waring Iii sold 46,340 shares of SCI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $50.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SCI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)