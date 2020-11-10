Service Corp International (SCI) Sr.VP& COO Sumner J Waring Iii Sold $2.3 million of Shares

Sr.VP& COO of Service Corp International (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sumner J Waring Iii (insider trades) sold 46,340 shares of SCI on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $50.11 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Service Corp International is a personal services company that provides funeral and cemetery services. It derives its revenue from its funeral locations, while the cemetery division also generates a significant amount of total income. Service Corp International has a market cap of $8.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.14 with a P/E ratio of 19.26 and P/S ratio of 2.62. The dividend yield of Service Corp International stocks is 1.53%. Service Corp International had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Service Corp International the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Service Corp International. .

Sr.VP& COO Sumner J Waring Iii sold 46,340 shares of SCI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $50.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.94% since.

