Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $608,592 of Shares

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.56 with a P/E ratio of 38.88 and P/S ratio of 4.61.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $23.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $21.78. The price of the stock has increased by 3.58% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $20.81. The price of the stock has increased by 8.41% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CARG stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $20.24. The price of the stock has increased by 11.46% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $20.32. The price of the stock has increased by 11.02% since.

