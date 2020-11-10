Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald Sold $2 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Walker & Dunlop Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen P Theobald (insider trades) sold 28,548 shares of WD on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $68.9 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a provider of commercial real estate finance, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company originates, sells, and service a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate finance products. Walker & Dunlop Inc has a market cap of $2.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.24 with a P/E ratio of 11.67 and P/S ratio of 2.43. The dividend yield of Walker & Dunlop Inc stocks is 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Walker & Dunlop Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Walker & Dunlop Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald sold 28,548 shares of WD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $68.9. The price of the stock has increased by 9.2% since.

EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald sold 15,000 shares of WD stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has increased by 15.75% since.

EVP & CFO Stephen P Theobald sold 5,000 shares of WD stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $58.84. The price of the stock has increased by 27.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Howard W Smith Iii sold 9,111 shares of WD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $63.05. The price of the stock has increased by 19.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WD, click here