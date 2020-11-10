Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Global Payments Inc, Sells Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, CoreLogic Inc

Camas, WA, based Investment company Fisher Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Global Payments Inc, McDonald's Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, sells Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, CoreLogic Inc, ING Groep NV, UBS AG LONDON during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fisher Asset Management, LLC owns 889 stocks with a total value of $114.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,694,648 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,693,655 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,367,105 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Visa Inc (V) - 21,537,748 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 13,495,276 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%