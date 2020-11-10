Elite Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fastly Inc, Fiverr International, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Elite Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fastly Inc, Fiverr International, NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PROSHARES TRUST, Intel Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elite Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Elite Wealth Management, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $724 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHY, FSLY, FVRR, NVDA, DOCU, LMT, PDD, COST, PM, PCG,
- Added Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, BA, SPGI, FB, NEE, ASML, NEM, SGEN, PYPL, OKTA, ADSK, BABA, MA, NFLX, HYB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, INTC, GOOG, NKE, TSLA,
- Sold Out: SSO, MO, WM, ADP, HE, RACE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with BA. Click here to check it out.
- BA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BA
- Peter Lynch Chart of BA
For the details of Elite Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elite+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Elite Wealth Management, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 16,577 shares, 76.64% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,752 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,996 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,767 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 233,560 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 233,560 shares as of .New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,678 shares as of .New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,334 shares as of .New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,316 shares as of .New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of .New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 794 shares as of .Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $188.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,127 shares as of .Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of .Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SSO)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.Sold Out: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $32.44 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Elite Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Elite Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elite Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elite Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elite Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying