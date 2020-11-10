Elite Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fastly Inc, Fiverr International, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Elite Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fastly Inc, Fiverr International, NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PROSHARES TRUST, Intel Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elite Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Elite Wealth Management, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $724 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHY, FSLY, FVRR, NVDA, DOCU, LMT, PDD, COST, PM, PCG,

SHY, FSLY, FVRR, NVDA, DOCU, LMT, PDD, COST, PM, PCG, Added Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, BA, SPGI, FB, NEE, ASML, NEM, SGEN, PYPL, OKTA, ADSK, BABA, MA, NFLX, HYB,

AAPL, GOOGL, BA, SPGI, FB, NEE, ASML, NEM, SGEN, PYPL, OKTA, ADSK, BABA, MA, NFLX, HYB, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, INTC, GOOG, NKE, TSLA,

SPY, QQQ, INTC, GOOG, NKE, TSLA, Sold Out: SSO, MO, WM, ADP, HE, RACE,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 16,577 shares, 76.64% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,752 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,996 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,767 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 233,560 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 233,560 shares as of .

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,678 shares as of .

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,334 shares as of .

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,316 shares as of .

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of .

Elite Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 794 shares as of .

Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $188.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,127 shares as of .

Elite Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of .

Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49.

Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $32.44 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Elite Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9.