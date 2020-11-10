Bislett Management, Llc Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Qurate Retail Inc, Sells Mobile Mini Inc, Alleghany Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Bislett Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Qurate Retail Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Mobile Mini Inc, Alleghany Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bislett Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bislett Management, Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WSC,

WSC, Added Positions: LSXMK, QRTEA, DISCK, LSXMA,

LSXMK, QRTEA, DISCK, LSXMA, Reduced Positions: LBRDK, LBRDA, PEP,

LBRDK, LBRDA, PEP, Sold Out: MINI, Y,

For the details of BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bislett+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,629,999 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. New Position GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 315,000 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 170,000 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 600,000 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 35 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio.

Bislett Management, Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.88%. The holding were 1,629,999 shares as of .

Bislett Management, Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 402.57%. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 133,447 shares as of .

Bislett Management, Llc added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 72.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of .

Bislett Management, Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Bislett Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Bislett Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58.