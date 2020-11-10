  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bislett Management, Llc Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Qurate Retail Inc, Sells Mobile Mini Inc, Alleghany Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: LSXMK +0.08% QRTEA +7.34% DISCK +3.06% WSC +5.29% MINI +0% Y +3.06%

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Bislett Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Qurate Retail Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Mobile Mini Inc, Alleghany Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bislett Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bislett Management, Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bislett+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,629,999 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 315,000 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 170,000 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11%
  4. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 600,000 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 35 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Bislett Management, Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.88%. The holding were 1,629,999 shares as of .

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Bislett Management, Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 402.57%. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 133,447 shares as of .

Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Bislett Management, Llc added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 72.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of .

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Bislett Management, Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Bislett Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Sold Out: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Bislett Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)