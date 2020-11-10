  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Payden & Rygel Buys Walmart Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Dover Corp, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP

November 10, 2020 | About: WMT +1.41% DD +0.16% AMT -2.35% AMGN +2.81% TFC +1.07% UNP +1.65% SWK +0.78% DOV +0.08% ALB +1.03% AMP +0.13% CINF +1.06% KR +2.93% HT -7.19%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Payden & Rygel (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Dover Corp, Albemarle Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Citigroup Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Payden & Rygel. As of 2020Q3, Payden & Rygel owns 125 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PAYDEN & RYGEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/payden+%26+rygel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PAYDEN & RYGEL
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 445,817 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 173,699 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  3. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 180,600 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 851,100 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 650,090 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49. The stock is now traded at around $178.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 156,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 231,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $117.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 252,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91. The stock is now traded at around $183.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 136,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $83.44, with an estimated average price of $77.33. The stock is now traded at around $86.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 263,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 514,200 shares as of .

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 4471.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 192,920 shares as of .

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 128.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 656,400 shares as of .

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 998.48%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of .

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 67.77%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $241.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 132,290 shares as of .

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 836,700 shares as of .

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $201.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 164,200 shares as of .

Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $26.25.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of PAYDEN & RYGEL. Also check out:

1. PAYDEN & RYGEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. PAYDEN & RYGEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PAYDEN & RYGEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PAYDEN & RYGEL keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)