Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys Forterra Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Tronox Holdings PLC, Sells ChampionX Corp

Investment company Brightline Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Forterra Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Tronox Holdings PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, sells ChampionX Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightline Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Brightline Capital Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) - 330,000 shares, 21.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.00% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 300,000 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.82% The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.91% Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 150,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Alcoa Corp (AA) - 680,000 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.78%

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Forterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $94.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $61.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in The Chemours Co by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of .

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.