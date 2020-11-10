  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys Forterra Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Tronox Holdings PLC, Sells ChampionX Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: DAR +4.48% REGI +6.16% AA +1.65% CC +1.36% FRTA +3.33% NXST +4.88% TROX +3.42% ARNC +7.51% CHX -0.1% RUN -3.42% X9P +0%

Investment company Brightline Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Forterra Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Tronox Holdings PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, sells ChampionX Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightline Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Brightline Capital Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightline+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) - 330,000 shares, 21.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.00%
  2. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 300,000 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.82%
  3. The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.91%
  4. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 150,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alcoa Corp (AA) - 680,000 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.78%
New Purchase: Forterra Inc (FRTA)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Forterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $94.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of .

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $48.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $61.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of .

Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of .

Added: The Chemours Co (CC)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in The Chemours Co by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (X9P)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

