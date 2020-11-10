Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys McDonald's Corp, NVIDIA Corp, ARK ETF TR, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Chevron Corp

Investment company Northwest Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, NVIDIA Corp, ARK ETF TR, Comcast Corp, Starbucks Corp, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Northwest Capital Management Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MCD, NVDA, ARKW, CMCSA, SBUX,
- Added Positions: MBB, JPST, SCHB, ISTB, VOO, VTIP, BRK.B, COST, FB, SCHR, CSCO, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: SCHM, SCHO, INTC, SCHG, SCHV, VUG, AAPL, ITOT, SCHE, VTI, T,
- Sold Out: VB, CVX,
For the details of Northwest Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Capital Management Inc
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 153,950 shares, 15.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 421,648 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 153,920 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 164,492 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,836 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 425 shares as of .New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of .New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $113.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of .New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of .New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)
Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Capital Management Inc.
