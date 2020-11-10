  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys McDonald's Corp, NVIDIA Corp, ARK ETF TR, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Chevron Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: NVDA -6.31% MCD +0.05% ARKW -3.82% CMCSA +1.25% SBUX -2.04% VB +0.94% CVX +4.62%

Investment company Northwest Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, NVIDIA Corp, ARK ETF TR, Comcast Corp, Starbucks Corp, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Northwest Capital Management Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northwest Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Capital Management Inc
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 153,950 shares, 15.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 421,648 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 153,920 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  4. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 164,492 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,836 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 425 shares as of .

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $113.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of .

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of .

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.



