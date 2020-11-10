Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Honeywell International Inc, Amgen Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Newmont Corp, JPMorgan Chase

Naples, FL, based Investment company Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Honeywell International Inc, Amgen Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, The Home Depot Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Intel Corp, Newmont Corp, JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HON, KMB, XLV, MDT, TT, BABA, VFH,
- Added Positions: AMGN, HD, CVX, GS, WMT, V, UNH, DUK, MCD, UNP, CAT, NKE, JNJ, VZ, MSFT, PG, MRK, CCI, GLD, DIA, MMM, BGB,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, PEP, AAPL, UPS, BIL, EDV, QQQ, RTX, SPY, MDLZ, XOM, FAST, GPN, ABT, GDX, DIS, BA, CSX, ABBV, LOW, MA, BMY, PYPL, GOOGL, GE, AMZN, AXP, CME, WFC, PFE, BAC, FB, GOOG, DOW, ADBE, ACN, SHY, TMO, TXN, TJX, SBUX, SO, NFLX, NVDA, T, ISRG, IBM, D, COST, CAG, KO, CSCO, SCHW,
- Sold Out: INTC, NEM, TRV, SCHX, ADM, EXC, K, PFF,
For the details of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 973,425 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 494,569 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 347,636 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 510,609 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 714,035 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 355,423 shares as of .New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $136.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 368,017 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $111.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,120 shares as of .New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,335 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $266.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of .New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $143.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 4130.72%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $241.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 231,378 shares as of .Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 372,897 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,739 shares as of .Added: Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $11.16 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,436 shares as of .Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying