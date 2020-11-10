Capital Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Honeywell International Inc, Amgen Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Newmont Corp, JPMorgan Chase

Naples, FL, based Investment company Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Honeywell International Inc, Amgen Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, The Home Depot Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Intel Corp, Newmont Corp, JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Nike Inc (NKE) - 973,425 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 494,569 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 347,636 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 510,609 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 714,035 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 355,423 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $136.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 368,017 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $111.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,120 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,335 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $266.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $143.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 4130.72%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $241.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 231,378 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 372,897 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,739 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $11.16 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,436 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.