Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc Buys Anthem Inc, Stryker Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Enbridge Inc, Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Brookfield Asset Management Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: ANTM +1.91% SYK -1.61% VTIP +0.1% ENB +5.04%

New York, NY, based Investment company Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, Stryker Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Enbridge Inc, Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 58,242 shares, 25.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,400 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 15,795 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio.
  4. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 24,547 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 187,711 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $328.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of .

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $230.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.



