Element Pointe Advisors, Llc Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Invesco Preferred ETF, ARK ETF TR, Sells PG&E Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Element Pointe Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Invesco Preferred ETF, ARK ETF TR, First Solar Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells PG&E Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PGX, FSLR, DAL, CCL, TDOC, PINS, TWLO, XLNX, TWTR, PSTG, ZEN, QRVO, RP, ARKK, LH, IWD, MRVL, NCLH, VIG, TLT, KR, TY,
- Added Positions: ICLN, ARKG, BSV, PYPL, GLD, SPLK, STIP, NEE, XLK, IWF, DIS, CBOE, WORK, TMO, BX, Z, NVDA, SBAC, TWOU, ILMN, ATVI, SQ, GOOGL, XHB, CLX, XAR, BABA, CRM, CHWY, CCI, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VTV, VOO, ENPH, VGSH, WTRE, AAPL, DGRO, QUAL, TSLA, JPM,
- Sold Out: PCG, IJR, BRK.B, XLE, EOS, VZ, VGIT, RTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of ELEMENT POINTE ADVISORS, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 143,774 shares, 21.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 94,588 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio.
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 41,587 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 196,358 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 66,761 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 108,965 shares as of .New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $80.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,663 shares as of .New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,106 shares as of .New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 51,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of .New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $266.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of .Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 530,165 shares as of .Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 299.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,369 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 155.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,792 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 104.90%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $183.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,264 shares as of .Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 125.28%. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $187.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,085 shares as of .Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $17.75 and $19.88, with an estimated average price of $18.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.
