Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Des Peres, MO, based Investment company Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGSH, SCHO, SHY, PYPL, MUB, PG, SAM, TSLA, NEE, JNJ, BABA, PMT,
- Added Positions: MINT, JPST, TIP, VCSH, BOND, FLOT, CHTR, SWKS, VOT, MSFT, BA, BNDX, ORLY, QRVO, VTEB, GLD, SE, AEE, RNG,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, VB, VO, VUG, VEU, AAPL, SCZ, XLF, VTV, VIG, VNQ, QCOM, SPY, VBK, XLB, VFH, VHT, XAR, LNG, SMH, VWO, MU, NFLX, VGT, NVDA, AMT, INTC, UBER, LULU, FB, IBB, CVX, V, GOOGL, VAW, BAC, CSCO, VYM, DIS, MCHI, KO, BRK.B, XLI, XOM, VOE, COMM, EFA, PEP, GOOG, T, UNH, VBR, SCHG, SHOP, TWLO, PFF, AMZN, TDOC, WDAY, VZ, BKLN, SBUX, VTI, EEM, ADBE, IWO, GWX, DBC, AVLR, SQ, NOW, WMT, GS, GOLD, AMD, GSG, SWCH,
- Sold Out: CVS, LYFT, FSLY, CCOI, FANG, CQQQ, FCX, CMG, WIX, TEAM, DVY, VDE, VSS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,132 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.34%
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 440,380 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.33%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 185,291 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1908.57%
- ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 136,168 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.84%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 257,177 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 257,177 shares as of .New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 270,297 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 74,738 shares as of .New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $183.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of .New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $140.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,061 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 1908.57%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 185,291 shares as of .Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 357.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 440,380 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 279.84%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 136,168 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 160,877 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 115.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 49,239 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (FLOT)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 98.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,453 shares as of .Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $63.93 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $69.58.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11.Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73.
