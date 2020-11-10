CornerStone Partners LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Investment company CornerStone Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CornerStone Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, CornerStone Partners LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of CornerStone Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CornerStone Partners LLC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 316,539 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 77,685 shares, 19.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 587,220 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
- ISHARES TRUST (USRT) - 305,353 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.08%
- SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (GNR) - 242,234 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
CornerStone Partners LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 316,539 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (USRT)
CornerStone Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.01 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $44.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 305,353 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
CornerStone Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 77,685 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF)
CornerStone Partners LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22.
