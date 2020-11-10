  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CornerStone Partners LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

November 10, 2020 | About: VTI -0.17% USRT +2.37% IVV -0.13% VXF +0.43%

Investment company CornerStone Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CornerStone Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, CornerStone Partners LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CornerStone Partners LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 316,539 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 77,685 shares, 19.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74%
  3. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 587,220 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (USRT) - 305,353 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.08%
  5. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (GNR) - 242,234 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.
Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

CornerStone Partners LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 316,539 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (USRT)

CornerStone Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.01 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $44.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 305,353 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

CornerStone Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 77,685 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF)

CornerStone Partners LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of CornerStone Partners LLC. Also check out:

