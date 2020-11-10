Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Sells El Paso Electric Co, IBERIABANK Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, sells El Paso Electric Co, IBERIABANK Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, ForeScout Technologies Inc, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P. As of 2020Q3, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owns 78 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 1,198,075 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.39% Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 498,035 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) - 629,772 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 255,244 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.73% Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 307,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 629,772 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 307,000 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 653,711 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 81,210 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $199.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,221 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 81.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 760,008 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Wright Medical Group NV by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,198,075 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 255,244 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $3.71 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,333,507 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,055 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 68.39%. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $574.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of .

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.