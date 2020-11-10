Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alithya Group Inc, Sells Truist Financial Corp, TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Investment company Verdence Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alithya Group Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Evercore Inc, sells Truist Financial Corp, TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Medtronic PLC, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owns 367 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALYA, EVR, LKQ, SRPT, JD, CRWD, LBTYK, ZTS, TOL, LYB, VBK, ADSK, GPI, DE, PRGS, RIO, VRTU, LNTH, URBN, AXTA, FVRR, MVV, NKE, NTAP, MSM, SR, ISRG, GEF, FLS, EPC, DY, CRI, NLY, DOC, RMTI, EAF, SHO, ADMP, SELB, UAMY,
- Added Positions: AGG, BMY, LH, TLT, EFA, LNC, GILD, STX, MSFT, SPY, BIIB, BABA, ADBE, ETN, FSLY, EEM, AMZN, CCI, MA, GOOG, PYPL, SCHG, VONV, CAH, LUMN, TSN, V, KHC, EMB, ABT, BTI, FITB, MCK, SYY, IWF, LQD, VNQ, CB, AEP, BAC, BRK.B, COF, CAT, JPM, KSS, MAS, OHI, SBUX, STT, TRP, AVGO, SYF, MBB, VTI, MO, AXP, BLK, CE, C, COP, ENS, XOM, GS, HSC, KNL, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, BKNG, QCOM, TOT, UNH, WU, BX, HBMD, SSNC, TSLA, TPH, PE, CNDT, SE, IGSB, GLD, IEMG, IJR, IWD, VPL, EPAC, APD, AMP, BAX, BDX, CNC, CAKE, CIEN, CLX, DD, ECL, EW, NEE, FLEX, JCI, LOW, MRO, SPGI, MET, NOK, STL, SLM, TPL, DIS, WAT, DG, KN, HSDT, EQH, PRSP, LTHM, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: TFC, TJX, HON, MDT, BIG, AAPL, BKLN, UPS, AMGN, TSM, D, WFC, BP, GOOGL, FDX, SWK, HCA, IWM, IWR, VZ, FB, ABBV, CSCO, DUK, GSK, JBL, NVS, PM, CVX, KO, PWR, DVY, T, CSX, EBAY, FLOT, ACN, BCE, CM, LLY, IBM, MDLZ, MEI, NGG, NSC, PEP, PFE, PRSC, SO, TER, SHOP, CGBD, MMM, ADP, CF, CMCSA, DBI, DVA, ENB, F, HBAN, NTGR, PNC, PPL, PEG, RF, SAP, SASR, SU, VOD, VNO, WBA, AYTU, HWM, ZM, IEF, IUSV, IVV, VTV, XLK, ABB, ABM, AMT, BPFH, CVS, CNI, BANC, KRG, MTG, PRAA, LIN, PUK, NXGN, RELX, RYAAY, SNY, EQNR, UL, VRNT, WM, CENTA, BIP, FI, ESRT, BRX, STAY, ALLY, TTD, DOCU, CORP, VGT, VOE, XLF,
- Sold Out: SPR, BDC, DAL, ASTE, CTB, AMAT, ATUS, HXL, REG, XLE, AEIS, SBCF, ONTO, PNFP, MKSI, JW.A, JBHT, EXC, INGR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,863 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 137,548 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.23%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 38,934 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 167,754 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 84,682 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alithya Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,274,510 shares as of .New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $87.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,693 shares as of .New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $37.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,831 shares as of .New Purchase: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84. The stock is now traded at around $128.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of .New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of .New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 137,548 shares as of .Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 315.93%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 69,045 shares as of .Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 603.92%. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $201.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,143 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.28%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $155.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,203 shares as of .Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 90,746 shares as of .Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 121.24%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,332 shares as of .Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Belden Inc (BDC)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Belden Inc. The sale prices were between $29.8 and $36.51, with an estimated average price of $32.96.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.Sold Out: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $42.86 and $55.9, with an estimated average price of $50.01.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $32.56.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.
