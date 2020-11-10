Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alithya Group Inc, Sells Truist Financial Corp, TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Investment company Verdence Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alithya Group Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Evercore Inc, sells Truist Financial Corp, TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Medtronic PLC, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owns 367 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,863 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 137,548 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.23% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 38,934 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 167,754 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 84,682 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alithya Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,274,510 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $87.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,693 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $37.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,831 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84. The stock is now traded at around $128.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 137,548 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 315.93%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 69,045 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 603.92%. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $201.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,143 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.28%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $155.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,203 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 90,746 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 121.24%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,332 shares as of .

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Belden Inc. The sale prices were between $29.8 and $36.51, with an estimated average price of $32.96.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $42.86 and $55.9, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.