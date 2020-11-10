Smart Portfolios, LLC Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Alphabet Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Smart Portfolios, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Portfolios, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Smart Portfolios, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $81 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: XLU, IVV, SUSA,

XLU, IVV, SUSA, Reduced Positions: QQQ, FDN, XLY, DGRW, INDA, IEF,

QQQ, FDN, XLY, DGRW, INDA, IEF, Sold Out: GOOG,

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 193,690 shares, 14.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXG) - 152,559 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 48,994 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 97,266 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 110,744 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 87,879 shares as of .

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.