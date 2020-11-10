  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Smart Portfolios, LLC Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Alphabet Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: XLU +1.44% GOOG -1.28%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Smart Portfolios, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Portfolios, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Smart Portfolios, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $81 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smart Portfolios, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smart+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smart Portfolios, LLC
  1. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 193,690 shares, 14.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXG) - 152,559 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 48,994 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  4. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 97,266 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  5. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 110,744 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 87,879 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Smart Portfolios, LLC. Also check out:

